EPHRATA - Did you think it was unusually warm on New Year’s Day? That’s because it was, according to meteorologists.
Grant County recorded a record temperature of 54 degrees in Ephrata on Wednesday. The temp shatters the old record of 48 degrees in 1997, according to Meteorologist Tom Dang of the National Weather Service office in Spokane.
In the Wenatchee Valley, the warmest high recorded was 51 degrees on the first day of 2020, breaking the old record of 50.
“Looking at our large-scale weather pattern, were seeing unique wind patterns bring in warm air from the California coast,” Dang told iFIBER ONE News.
Our news partner News Radio 560 KPQ reports that was informed by weather experts that the average temp for New Year’s Day is in the low 30’s.
