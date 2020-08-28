EPHRATA - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning as dry and windy conditions are expected throughout eastern Washington on Saturday.
The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday throughout the Columbia Basin and Wenatchee Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Winds on Saturday are expected at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph and up to 45 mph in the Columbia Basin.
“The combination of windy conditions, low humidity levels, and dry vegetation will lead to rapid fire spread for any new or existing fires,” weather service officials stated.
A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions will occur and contribute to extreme fire behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.