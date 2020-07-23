EPHRATA - A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Douglas, Grant and Chelan counties on Thursday and Friday afternoon.
Windy conditions are expected to develop Thursday afternoon, combined with low humidity, in the Wenatchee Valley and northern Columbia Basin. Winds between 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph are forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
The Red Flag Warning is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday. The warning means critical fire weather conditions will occur and rapid spread is likely with any new fires.
Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday before returning to the 90s over the weekend and possibly triple-digits by Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
