EPHRATA - A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Tuesday as a dry cold front will bring increased winds across central and eastern Washington.
The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday with a combination of windy conditions and low humidity leading to extreme fire behavior for any new or existing fires, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Winds are expected between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph for the Columbia Basin and Wenatchee Valley. The Ellensburg area could see gusts up to 45 mph.
Temperatures on Tuesday are forecast in the upper 80s to low 90s, with temperatures dipping to around 80 degrees on Wednesday.
(1) comment
You can warn all you want, but the Red Flag of the CCP will soon fly over every acre of Eastern Washington. Get out while you can.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.