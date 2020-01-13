EPHRATA – Registration is open for the 14th annual Waypoint Foundation Scholastic Chess Tournament set for Saturday, Feb. 1 in Ephrata.
This year’s tournament has expanded to allow all students in K-12 in Grant County to participate.
The tournament is held at Parkway School and check-in starts at 7:45 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies and first-round matches beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Students must register no later than noon on Jan. 31 Registration is free but is limited to the first 100 students and the tournament typically fills all 100 spots.
Cash prizes are awarded to the top participants, including a first prize of $500. A pizza lunch is also provided.
Two classes are scheduled prior to the tournament to explain rules, chess notation and other issues on Jan. 23 and Jan. 28, both at 6 p.m. at Parkway School. Classes are not required but are recommended for students unfamiliar with tournament rules.
Tournament rules and registration forms can be found on the Waypoint Foundation website. Registration forms can be dropped off at the foundation office at 925 Basin St. SW.
For more information call 509-754-9800.
