MOSES LAKE – Applications are currently being accepted for the fourth year of the Columbia Basin Multi-agency Citizen Academy.
The academy gives the public an opportunity to learn how law enforcement operates and develops positive relationships between law enforcement and the community, according to Moses Lake police Chief Kevin Fuhr. Anyone interested in a career in law enforcement is also encouraged to attend.
The academy runs from April 2 to May 21 and participants meet on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and two Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Big Bend Community College.
Topics covered during the academy include a history of law enforcement, use of force, active shooters, investigations and volunteer programs, among other aspects of criminal justice system. The program also includes tours of the Grant County Jail and MACC Dispatch center, along with a driving simulator and shooting simulator, and a demonstration day.
The academy has room for 30 participants.
Anyone interested in applying for the program can fill out the attached form and return it to their local law enforcement agency, including the Moses Lake Police Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Ephrata Police Department or the Quincy Police Department. Applications need to be turned in by Friday, March 27.
Applicants must be at least 18, have no felony or misdemeanor convictions or be the suspect of any pending criminal investigation. The academy is open to all Grant County residents.
