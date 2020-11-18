SUNNYSIDE - U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse has tested positive for COVID-19.
Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, says he began feeling “a little run down yesterday.” The results of a COVID-19 test returned positive.
“My symptoms remain mild, and I am following CDC guidelines,” Newhouse wrote on Facebook. “I am quarantining and will continue to serve the people of Central Washington from home.”
Newhouse, who serves as the U.S. representative for Washington’s 4th congressional district covering central Washington, was re-elected to the position in the November general election.
(3) comments
Yes just another ignorant politician that think he is invincible. Like the medical expert say "WEAR A MASK,WADH YOUR HANDS AND SOICAL DISTANCE"
CLOWNS[scared]
Ah, it wouldn't be an Ifiberone news story without the traditional "covidiot" ad homenim attack. Oh, and having people happy someone caught COVID.
You don't understand how ignorant it makes you sound.
Poor Dan. Like Tom Dent, he has to gladhand vile Maggot covidiots because it's his job pretending to "represent" them. Hope he comes out of it okay.
