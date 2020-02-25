sd

4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse (R) Sunnyside -WA

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Rep. Dan Newhouse is holding a number of Mobile Office Hours in March across north-central Washington.

Mobile Office hours are hosted monthly by Newhouse’s staff and give constituents an opportunity to get assistance with questions or issues related to federal agencies. The office hours are open to the public and no appointment is necessary.

March Mobile Office Hours dates and locations:

Thursday, March 5 – Burbank

WHERE: 875 Lake Road, Burbank

WHEN: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 

Thursday, March 12 - Omak

WHERE: Omak City Hall, 2 North Ash Street

WHEN: 10 a.m. – noon 

Thursday, March 12 – Moses Lake

WHERE: Civic Center Council Chambers, 401 South Balsam Street

WHEN: 10 a.m. – noon

Monday, March 16 – Othello

WHERE: Othello City Hall, 500 East Main Street

WHEN: 10 a.m. – noon

Monday, March 23 – Connell

WHERE: Connell City Hall, 104 East Adams Street

WHEN: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 – East Wenatchee

WHERE: Pangborn Memorial Airport Café, 1 Pangborn Drive

WHEN: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

 

Baseman

The normal working person works Monday thru Friday, eight to five.

