WASHINGTON, D.C. - Rep. Dan Newhouse is holding a number of Mobile Office Hours in March across north-central Washington.
Mobile Office hours are hosted monthly by Newhouse’s staff and give constituents an opportunity to get assistance with questions or issues related to federal agencies. The office hours are open to the public and no appointment is necessary.
March Mobile Office Hours dates and locations:
Thursday, March 5 – Burbank
WHERE: 875 Lake Road, Burbank
WHEN: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 12 - Omak
WHERE: Omak City Hall, 2 North Ash Street
WHEN: 10 a.m. – noon
Thursday, March 12 – Moses Lake
WHERE: Civic Center Council Chambers, 401 South Balsam Street
WHEN: 10 a.m. – noon
Monday, March 16 – Othello
WHERE: Othello City Hall, 500 East Main Street
WHEN: 10 a.m. – noon
Monday, March 23 – Connell
WHERE: Connell City Hall, 104 East Adams Street
WHEN: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 26 – East Wenatchee
WHERE: Pangborn Memorial Airport Café, 1 Pangborn Drive
WHEN: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
(1) comment
The normal working person works Monday thru Friday, eight to five.
