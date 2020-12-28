WASHINGTON - Rep. Dan Newhouse released a statement Monday on his decision to vote against a House-approved bill to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000.
The bill passed with a 275-134 vote in the Democratic-led House.
“As our national debt grows, it is more important than ever that we focus on reopening our economy and getting Americans back to work,” said Newhouse, R-WA. “Individuals and families in Central Washington are struggling, but they want paychecks — not handouts, which is why I supported the bipartisan relief package President Trump signed into law that provides targeted aid to our small businesses and gives our communities the resources needed for testing and vaccine distribution to continue fighting this virus while working toward a return to normalcy.”
Newhouse says the bill to increase the COVID-19 relief check amount would have cost taxpayers an additional $456 billion.
The package the president signed into law includes two parts — $900 billion in COVID-19 aid and $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies. It will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown that otherwise would have started Tuesday, in the midst of the public health crisis.
Aside from the direct $600 checks to most Americans, the COVID-19 portion of the bill revives a weekly pandemic jobless benefit boost — this time $300, through March 14 — as well as a popular Paycheck Protection Program of grants to businesses to keep workers on payrolls. It extends eviction protections, adding a new rental assistance fund.
The COVID-19 package draws and expands on an earlier effort from Washington. It offers billions of dollars for vaccine purchases and distribution, for virus contact tracing, public health departments, schools, universities, farmers, food pantry programs and other institutions and groups facing hardship in the pandemic.
Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there's an additional $600 payment per dependent child.
Meantime the government funding portion of the bill keeps federal agencies nationwide running without dramatic changes until Sept. 30.
pee You..what a bunch of horse pucky! remind me not to vote for this clown,,next time,,people need something NOW!..not in a while when it will supposedly trickle down..the vast number of your constituents are with out $$and i hope they remember come voting time
I offered you my chicken broth Angry but you didn't follow through. Lots of people I would love to see get the $2000 but only the one's who need it. Most do not need nor deserve it.
