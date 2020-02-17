SINGAPORE - The going certainly got tough for Mitsubishi’s SpaceJet program over the last several years, but the Japanese tech company tells the Agence-France Press that its regional jet should finally take flight commercially in 2021.
Seven years after it was originally set to roll out commercially, Japanese Airline All Nippon Airways is expected to receive the first SpaceJet M90 next year at the earliest according to AFP. iFIBER ONE News and AFP report that ANA was initially set to receive the aircraft by mid 2020 but the airliner experienced its sixth delay this month pushing back the planned commercial roll out timetable.
Mitsubishi’s SpaceJet program has reportedly been plagued with countless setbacks resulting in over 900 changes to the aircraft’s original design. Those holdups have mainly been caused by technical glitches, which has raised the cost to develop the plane by about $7.3 billion.
AFP approached Mitsubishi executives during the 2020 Singapore Airshow. Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation Vice President and Head of Global Marketing and Strategy Steve Haro says the company has hit a milestone with the latest version of the SpaceJet M90 now ready to be certified by regulators.
"We're really at the place where we're crossing the finish line of a very long race," he told AFP.
Pining for a big piece of the short distance travel market, Haro was asked about Mitsubishi Aircraft’s competition.
"We're not interested in competing with Boeing on the large airplanes, or Airbus. We see ourselves meeting a vital market segment that has really been ignored too long," added Haro.
Haro says 400 orders have already been received for the M90 worldwide.
Moses Lake’s Grant County International Airport has been a testing site for the SpaceJet (formerly MRJ) program. Mitsubishi is still in the process of testing its M100 a 76-passenger jet. The M100 jet is the smaller version of the 90-seat M90. iFIBER ONE News was told that the M100 was due to fly commercially in 2022.
The SpaceJet program began testing in Moses Lake in the fall of 2016.
