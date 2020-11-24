EAST WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, Newsradio 560 KPQ, reports that Douglas County Fire District 2 in East Wenatchee, the county’s largest fire department, will soon part ways with Fire Chief Dave Baker.
The news comes after Douglas County commissioners unanimously voted to terminate Baker via Zoom Tuesday night.
With no explanation on cause, Baker has been placed on paid suspension and will be terminated on Dec. 15. Baker has been department’s fire chief since 2013. Baker was put on non-disciplinary leave two weeks ago. Commissioners also agreed to grant Baker a severance package.
Assistant Fire Chief John Glenn will serve as interim fire chief.
