WASHINGTON D.C. - A report published by Politico confirms that congressional members are set to vote on whether pot should be legalized at the federal level.
The house will vote sometime in September.
11 states of legalized marijuana including Washington, but remaining states would still have to vote to legalize the drug.
Known as the ‘MORE Act’ it would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act and would nix some cannabis-related criminal records.
Politico reports that the scheduled vote was confirmed by Majority Whip Jim Clyburn in an email on Friday.
This will be the first time either chamber of congress has voted on the legalization of pot.
Political analysts believe the bill could pass the Democratic-controlled house, but has a slim chance of approval in the Republican-controlled Senate.
If this passes here is a good tip...buy schizophrenia pharmaceutical stock
Nothing says "utter destruction of our country" more than decriminalizing weed.
Fortunately, Moscow Mitch will ensure that this bill, like about 265 other bipartisan bills passed in the House, will not be brought up in the Senate. Because of those do-nothing Democrats?
Nay, what's criminal or not will be decided by Trump, his lackeys in the Justice Dept. and a court system packed with dubious True Believer judges. FREEDOM!
