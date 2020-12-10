MOSES LAKE - COVID-related data has surfaced about the Nov. 7 'super-spreader' wedding that was held in rural Grant County near Ritzville.
Grant County Health District informed the Spokane media outlet that it has now linked 50 primary coronavirus cases to the wedding. Primary cases represent those who attended the wedding. The 50 are Grant County residents who admitted to attending the wedding.
The two infected people were staff members at Lake Ridge Center in Moses Lake; 15 residents at the long-term care facility have died of COVID. Three LTC staff diagnosed with COVID-19 self-identified as attending the wedding and worked while contagious before they knew they were ill.
KXLY reports that the health district connected primary cases to one person who worked at Samaritan Hospital and one nursing student.
Contact tracing also reveals that 11 Moses Lake School District staff members who attended the wedding contracted COVID-19.
In total, the health district reported that there were 14 secondary cases, one of who is reportedly employed by the Moses Lake School District.
(8) comments
ignorant people..should be held accountable..they new better being health professionals..I hope the happy couple are still happy!!
It's sad that people can't have funerals and others think it's totally ok to have a 300 person wedding that easily could have been postponed or reduced in size. These actions jeopardized the education of all those innocent kids at sage point and this school dist. would rather wipe it under the rug. The majority of this district could care less about educating our children. They constantly ask for donations, but never offer to return the favor especially to those small businesses that were happy to donate and could probably use the help now more than ever. The biggest bunch of hypocrites nationwide.
From the Post:
New Hampshire Republican state Rep. Dick Hinch wept as he accepted a nomination as speaker of the house at an outdoor swearing-in ceremony with hundreds of his peers, including dozens without masks.
“It is my honor to accept,” he said on Dec. 2 at the University of New Hampshire, his voice trembling as he tried to choke back tears. “I am humbled by your support.”
One week later, Hinch, 71, was found dead in his home. The state’s chief medical examiner found Hinch’s cause of death was covid-19, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald (R) announced Thursday.
In other words, please follow the simple public health guidelines. You are not invulnerable.
Two this comes to mind. First, remember back to the end of the last school year when educators in the MLSD stated that we could not have in school learning because it would spread the virus. Even as recent as this fall and early winter, educators have stated that kids can't be in classrooms because of the possibility of the kids spreading it to teachers and then teachers spreading to the community. Well we know see that these teachers are the ones that spread it around and to some who they spread it to have died. That's sad. Secondly, we have " HEALTH CARE " workers whom have known that this virus is bad on the elderly, but go to a place with 300 people in close contact and bring it home. Churches couldn't hold wedding during that time, or even now, so they went out and did the sneeky thing. How sad. Maybe this Super Spreader is so bad now because the person that put on the wedding refused to tell the Health District who was at the wedding right after the wedding happened and it became clear that's were the virus started. Early detection and notification might have saved lives.
Were they teachers? I read "staff." That could mean administrators, custodians, cafeteria workers, etc..
Columbia Basin Herald " Highest concentrations" of cases were staff at Sage Point " . Now MLSD did not say that it was teachers, just staff. But so many " staff members " were sick that school had to close down on Nov. 17. MLSD being very vague about what jobs were effected. Just funny that within 1 week 50 out of 300 had covid.
Mother of the Bride is a teacher of 1st grade in MLSD who attended. (Name withheld) KXLY posted picture of Wedding Invitation. Can find more about this from Spokane stations than anything in Moses Lake or Ifiber.
These irresponsible actions "may" have contributed to the deaths at Lake Ridge. If I were those two wedding attendees working there, I would not sleep well with my conscience.
