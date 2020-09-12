According to KREM 2, Jamie Hyland, the pregnant mother who's 1-year-old son died Cold Springs Canyon Fire last weekend, has lost her unborn child. Jamie's sister, Dawnmarie Baxter told KREM 2 that Jamie was 14 weeks pregnant.
Jamie and her husband Jake were staying at their second home in Okanogan County near Cameron Lake when they were barraged by fire forcing them to flee on foot. Their toddler, Uri, died and Jamie and Jake were burned severely. The family was reported missing on Monday and were found by rescuers Wednesday morning. Both were airlifted and are receiving treatment at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Baxter provided more details about the Hyalnds' horrifying ordeal in the Okanogan wilderness.
"He woke up to go to the bathroom at 1:30 in the morning, and smelled smoke, and that's when they had to go," she said "So they woke up, threw everything in the car. He grabbed a five-gallon bucket of water and they drove the truck. They drove miles 5 to 7 miles before they had to crash it. I think it might have been on purpose to get through a fence, to get to the water.They crashed the truck and then fled on foot. This is desolate wilderness and they had to go a mile to get to that water, winding up and down through the land, in the dark. The pitch dark."
25% of Jake's body was burned and 37% of Jamie's body sustained burn injuries. Jake is breathing on his own, but Jamie will be intubated for the foreseeable future.
"She suffered the worst," Baxter told KREM 2. "I'm wondering if she might have been leading them. either way, Jacob was being the strong, amazing husband that he was. He was carrying Uriel and the way they can tell from the burns, he's less burned because his whole body was a shield around this baby."
"My sister, all she's every wanted to be is a mom. She wants seven kids. and," she said with tears in her eyes. "In my worst nightmare, I can't imagine fighting for my child's life and losing that battle, even though they fought with everything they had," Baxter told KREM 2.
Uri died sometime between when the Hylands fled their vehicle and when they were found on the banks of the Columbia River.
Okanogan County Sheriff's officials say, if the blaze is human-caused, it will be treated like a homicide. The cause of the Cold Springs Canyon Fire is under investigation.
As of Saturday night, the 187,000-acre fire is 40% contained.
Just when you thought this story of survival couldn't get anymore heart wrenching.. I cannot even begin to of the mental toll this couple must be going through.
Heartbreaking. God bless.
What a tragedy!! My heart definitely goes out to their entire family. As a mother myself losing one child would be decistating but 2 in one week I couldn’t imagine anything worse. But GOD has a plan and a reason for us all and even tho we might not know what that reason (s) May be. You have to realize that he chose to keep this young couple alive and so you must keep faith and know he is GOD. There are others out there who have been through the same thing. Reach out to those who understand. It’s very important to do so. You will all be in my prayers.💔
