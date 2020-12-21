Research done by the Seattle Times shows a troubling climate as it pertains to COVID-19 east of the Cascades.
Over the weekend, the western Washington newspaper publication published a map breaking down the COVID-19 death rate for all of Washington state west and east of the Cascade mountain range; data presented includes a breakdown of the death rate per county.
West of the Cascades, the overall death rate is 33.6 deaths per 100,000 residents; east of the Cascades, it is 69.1 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Based on the 2010 Census, western Washington’s total population was 5,229,486 compared to an eastern Washington’s population of 1,495,054. The death rate recorded by the Seattle Times is based on data released on December 17.
According to the most recent data, Grant County’s current COVID-19 death rate is 72.9, the sixth-highest COVID-19 fatal rate in eastern Washington and all of Washington state. Adams County’s rate of 78.2 is the fourth highest death rate statewide.
Sources who provided data on the most recent death rates included the Washington State Department of Health and the Grant County Health District.
(3) comments
Breaking down the death rate by rural county can be misleading. Unless you're dying in a nursing home (and we're good at killing those folks, for FREEDOM) you head for the Tri-Cities, Central WA Hospital in Wenatchee or Spokane and hope you live. When you don't, the death certificate is filed in the county where you died.
No it is because so many people don’t wear masks!!!!!! I feel for the health care folks who have to deal with such stupidity.
That's because of the substandard medical care over here. We aren't getting the state/federal subsidies WE need.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.