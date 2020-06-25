A report filed by the Capital Press states that large wildfires could take up to 25% longer to extinguish this summer due to COVID.
The Pacific Northwest Wildfire Coordinating Group told the Capital Press that fire camps are implementing time-consuming precautions to prevent the spread of COVID. Tasks such as meals services and briefings will take longer due to physical distancing, which would likely prolong firefighting responses. Firefighters will also undergo daily screenings and the infected will be isolated and anyone exposed will be sequestered.
“A little bit here and a little bit there and it adds up over the course of an incident,” Chuck Turley, the Washington Department of Natural Resources wildfire division manager and chairman of the Pacific Northwest Wildfire Coordinating Group (PNWCC) told the Capital Press.
Safety measures shouldn’t affect work on fire lines, but logistical strategies will be impacted, according to regional fire officials.
“With physical distancing requirements, providing food, water, supplies, shower services, laundry services, trash collection, communication, medical, transportation, office space, power, sanitation and security to multiple sites will be complex.”
Some time ago, Washington Governor Jay Inslee acknowledged that suppression efforts will take longer which is why people need to be vigilant about preventing fires on their personal properties.
“In a sense, it’s kind of like COVID-19. There are things we can do to protect ourselves,” he said. “If we’re ever going to be careful, this is a great year to be careful.”
Experts say the estimate that fires will take 25% longer to snuff out is a rough figure.
The Capital Press reports that their sources expect an increase in costs to fight fires as a result of additional safety protocols. The cost to purchase protective equipment like shields and face masks is predicted to add up.
When it comes to mutual assistance out of state, PNWCC says some fire agencies may be apprehensive deploying their staff to long distance assignments.
In addition, PNWCC says other firefighters may sideline themselves due to their vulnerability to COVID.
For all those people who are going to loose their house to wildfires this year.. Remember -- This is all worth it because some people might get sick .. Not sure 6 people dying out of 100,000 is a "pandemic" but hey why not.. (By that same token driving cars are probably a public safety pandemic because more people have died in vehicle accidents in the last 4 months than from the Coronavirus..)
