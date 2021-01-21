In an email from the governor’s office on Wednesday, the Capital Press discovered that the state has updated its vaccine plan to expedite the immunization of Washington farmworkers.
Farmworkers and food processing employees under the age of 50 can now get a shot at the same time as their older colleagues.
Initially, AG workers over 50 were given priority over their younger co-workers.
According to Governor Jay Inslee’s office, a grower who sets up a vaccine clinic will be able to administer vaccines to all employees at the same time. The Capital Press reported that the state was going to postpone vaccinations for younger farm laborers until the late spring or summer; the amendment to the plan heightens the chances that farmworkers will be vastly immunized by early spring.
On Monday, the state advanced to Phase 1B, which administers vaccination doses to everyone over 65 and people above the age of 50 in multigenerational households.
Farm and food processing workers won’t qualify for vaccination until the next stage, “Phase 1B.”