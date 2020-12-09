PASCO - A report published by the Tri-City Herald states that a ruling in a four-year battle between a sheriff’s deputy who was terminated twice and Franklin County, favored the former officer on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, U.S District Court Judge Stanley Bastian ruled that George Rapp should be rehired as a deputy, agreeing with an arbitration ruling three years ago claiming that Rapp was fired without cause.
The Tri-City Herald reports that the ruling creates some clarity in the now year-and-a-half long lawsuit following his second firing.
Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond declined to provide any comment to the Tri-City Herald and referred them to the attorneys representing Franklin County.
The federal lawsuit is on its way to trial where it will be determined if the county owes Rapp money over what he claims was mistreatment by the county.
According to the Tri-City Herald, Franklin County Sheriff Richard Lathim hired Rapp in 2011. Over the next five years, Rapp was reportedly disciplined six times, but he had not faced termination. Incidents ranged from Rapp speeding to help a fellow deputy to falling asleep in his patrol car.
The Tri-City Herald reports that, following the election of Raymond as sheriff in 2014, Rapp was reprimanded again and was reportedly fired based on all of the past work-related offenses on record. Though, the Herald discovered that the deputy’s union contract does not allow all reprimands to be put in a single case as cause to terminate someone.
After two years of fighting the county, Rapp was given a job as a corrections officer at the Franklin County Jail in 2019. While employed at the jail, Rapp says he was “mistreated” after being punished for leaving the control room to get a soft drink, and was allegedly not given the resources he required to be able to do his job; he was fired a short time later.
According to Franklin County Attorney Andrew Cooley during an interview with the Herald, Rapp was placed on leave after becoming enraged during a “mildly” critical evaluation in 2016. In addition, Rapp was not immediately able to turn over his county-issued M-16 rifle, which was another cause for concern according to Cooley.
An independent investigation found that Rapp performed an unauthorized investigation inside of a suspect’s home without permission and without a consent form.
Despite the county’s side of the story, Judge Bastian wasn’t persuaded by the county’s arguments.
iFIBER ONE News will provide more details as they become available.
(3) comments
Sounds like a bad apple that will eventually cause more lawsuits from the public he's sworn to serve..fyi Grant county has some bad apples..yet thier still there
Unions are great!!
Yep unions are for the people who are unable to present themselves or their position in a convincing way.
They had a purpose once but that was long ago.
