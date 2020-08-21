The Capital Press reports that Washington farms may have to bear the burden of paying for COVID-19 testing following a proclamation made by state Governor Jay Inslee this week.
Inslee is mandating that farms test all staff if nine test positive for coronavirus in two weeks or if 10% of the workforce tests positive within 14 days. The Capital Press reports that the Washington Farm Bureau’s Breanne Elsey says the mad dash to sift through consequences of the governor’s order creates the hectic environment seen during the pandemic’s early days in March.
"We all agree you have to get ahead of the virus and testing is important," she told the Capital Press. "I just yearn for more clarity than we get from the governor's office."
Mike Gempler of the Washington Growers League hopes the state will foot the bill for testing, if funds are available.
Gempler told the Capital Press that testing costs $200 per test in some counties and $50 in others.
Farms are also obligated to pay for a healthcare worker to monitor isolated workers twice per day according to the language in the proclamation.
In addition, an emergency life-support services are required to be within 20 minutes; an emergency room with a ventilator must be within an hour.
Since the beginning of this pandemic, businesses have suffered the double whammy of reduced revenue due to closure or occupancy limits AND increased costs due to face masks, sanitation supplies, signs, etc for their staff and customers.
Its a once in 100 year Pandemic and it sucks for everyone. Turns out it doesn't magically disappear. Capitalism and investment involves risk. **** happens and guess what?? No matter what type of business you run, you better do all you can to keep your employees safe or you WILL get sued....The important thing is not inject yourself with bleach or snort hydroxychloroquine unless you really need to, huh Trumpers?
