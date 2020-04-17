WENATCHEE - Recent residential construction resolutions passed by Douglas and Chelan county apparently got Gov. Jay Inslee’s attention this week. The two counties passed ordinances that allow residential construction to continue on pre-existing homes. Our news partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that Inslee’s office sent two letters to commissioners in both counties.
The letters state that each resolution runs contrary to the governor’s order. KPQ reports that commissioners were reminded that the governor also issued proclamation enforcement in early April detailing a three-step process for contacting individuals or organizations who intentionally or unintentionally violate the governor’s orders.
According to the Washington State Patrol, “if individuals or businesses decline to comply after repeated efforts to achieve compliance, as a very last resort the governor will direct that criminal and/or civil charges be pursued.”
Grant County says while it disagrees with the governor’s mandate on residential construction, it will continue to comply with the order.
(4) comments
Maybe someone should remind the dictator that his mandate is contrary to the United States Constitution!!!
Just like almost every Dictator, it is becoming more and more obvious that Inslee cares very little about his people and it is now ONLY about him and his authority over people..
As most dictator's do, he will run the territory he has into the ground and destroy anyone and everything in his way..
It is obviously clear to me we need an emergency ballot put out for election that states, "NO Government entity can declare a state of emergency unless it affects more than 1/3 of the counties population" (which would just be for show because the Government will never release power)...
My personal hope is that Inslee bankrupts the State of Washington and at least 1/3 of the businesses declare bankruptcy so it hurts EVERYONE so bad they will NEVER do this again..
Once this is all over, I'll be sure not to donate another cent to any public, county or state funded entity. They're all one of us and apparently they've forgotten that and where their roots are.
Remember Eric Cartman yelling, "Respect my authority!"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.