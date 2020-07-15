The Spokesman Review reports that the Center for Biological Diversity has begun filing a lawsuit that challenges the government’s nixing of an effort to bring back the North Cascades grizzly bear. The announcement comes after a notice that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service ended the program that would restore the grizzly bear population in the North Cascades region. Per the program, bears would have been transported into the North Cascades from more populated areas, the Spokesman Review reported.
“The swift termination of this crucial program to recover grizzly bears in the North Cascades defies science and law,” said Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney at the Center. “If this program isn’t restored, grizzly bears are likely to completely disappear from the Pacific Northwest.”
According to a notice posted by the Spokesman Review, the group is filing the lawsuit because it allegedly violates the Endangered Species Act, which requires federal agencies to preserve select species.
Scientists say the North Cascades is a 95,000-square mile region that can support about 280 grizzly bears.
“Grizzly bears once thrived in the North Cascades, and we hope this lawsuit pushes the agencies to bring the bears back,” Zaccardi told the Spokesman Review. “Halting efforts to restore bears to this area ensures the local extinction of grizzlies in Washington.”
Historically, Grizzly bear populations spanned from Mexico to Alaska. Today, less than 2,000 grizzlies populate five isolated areas in the northern Rocky Mountains and North Cascades.
The Spokesman Review reports that the Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service have 60 days to respond to Wednesday’s notice of intent to sue.
(8) comments
We have a home in SE Idaho. Coincidently, only a few miles from Victor Id, where Zaccardi resides. This area is similar to North Cascades in terms of grizzly habitat but this area went through this "save and support" grizzly bears about 15 years ago. They are are problem now. Areas that use to be family recreation are now not safe. We have regular grizzly vs human encounters and here. It's no longer safe to recreate in many/most area here. It's similar to the uptick in cougar encounters experienced over the past decade in central Washington however, grizzlies don't run off scared. When. You encounter one, it's always a deadly situation.
If they are allowed to begin the restoration process in the northern cascades, within 20 years it will no longer be suitable for family recreation.
I am an avid outdoorsman. I would estimate i spend 100 days a year hunting, fishing, hiking, camping or riding. To put it in perspective how much thing will change, in the first 30 years of my life i had only encounter 3 grizzly bears in the wild. Now when i say encountered i mean close enough to identify it's a grizzly without binoculars. The last 20 years the encounters have gone exponentially. There are many places we won't go any longer because of the grizzly bear population down here yet despite my avoidance of problem areas i still encountered grizzlies on 11 different occasions in 2019.
You need to stand up for your recreational opportunities and stop this nonsense before it gets a foot hold. We didn't get it done and it had completely changed the outdoor experience here.
Well said!
Even a wolf will run from most human encounters, but a grizzly not so much.
I mentioned earlier this won't end until they win because amateurs are up agajnst well funded professionals. Plus my understanding is the North Cascades has never been prime grizzly habitat.They have never been here in any appreciable numbers. In fact at the time of Lewis and Clark the grizzly elk were both plain animals. And a lot bigger than they are now.
Couple of excerpts:
CBD has a financial incentive to find as much biological diversity as it can and to downplay evidence with which it disagrees. The organization's business model is to raise money from donors by identifying what it believes are endangered species and then threatening to sue people. That didn't go over well at all. Mr. Greenwald responded, "I have mistaken you for someone who actually cares about scientific accuaracy [sic]" and then said that I work for an "industry schill [sic] group." Apparently, I made him so mad that I broke his spell checker.
Zaccardi lives in Victor, Idaho, just outside Jackson Hole.
Thanks for trying to run our lives, asshole.
Thank God that Trump got rid of sue & settle. You know, it's how the sierra club and NRDC got their bullshit agendas railroaded through the EPA without public input.
Here's an article so you can decide: https://www.acsh.org/news/2020/07/13/ratty-conversation-center-biological-diversity-14905
280 bears? With all the people out in the woods living, hiking-ect ? Bears do not obey wilderness boundries. Wolves either. Whats next ? the fabled Russain dog bear? Perhaps bring back the t-rex also huh--- Someone please tell me- This article is a joke right? I will splash cold H2O on my face and read agan----
and here they go with the lawsuits and massive funding from special interest groups that don't live there.
Do any of these people realize that actual families live adjacent to this area?
If they love the bears so much why are they wanting to put them somewhere where they will wind up being killed to protect human life and property?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.