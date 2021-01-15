SEATTLE - A report released by EATER Seattle dining guide displayed an updated set of “outdoor” dining guidelines that included additional details permitting “open air” seating.
According to the article written by the restaurant guide on Jan. 15, it comes down to a restaurant’s doors and windows.
According to the updated standards, indoor dining is apparently allowed at restaurants that have roll-up doors, garage-like doors, and/or lots of large windows that can be opened to allow for ventilation inside the dining room; these restaurants can seat patrons at 25% capacity. However, these kinds of establishments are required to use a CO2 monitor to gauge air flow in the dining areas. If the CO2 levels exceed 450 parts-per-million for 15 minutes, diners must relocate to open-air seating areas that meet set health standards.
According to Eater, a number of restaurants in the Seattle region are advertising that they are open for “indoor dining,” a message that sends mixed signals to staff and diners.
“At first blush, it might seem to be contradictory, but it isn’t,” Sheri Sawyer, Inslee’s senior policy advisor told Eater Seattle. “We heard really good arguments and reasoning from a lot of restaurant owners who said, ‘We’ve got indoor seating, but we can roll up these doors and open up these big windows and it’s like outdoor seating, but our walls are permanent. Why should we have to purchase a tent, when we can really create the same sort of outdoor ventilation in our permanent structure?’ So we took that to heart, and we wanted to offer some clarity for those businesses that could actually create that kind of environment.”
The following document is the updated guidelines for Washington restaurants under the new “Healthy Washington,” plan.