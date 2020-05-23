MOSES LAKE - The Seattle Times reports that hundreds of Mitsubishi employees involved in the SpaceJet program will become casualties of sweeping budget cuts this year. As a result, the newspaper reports that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will halt its test program in Moses Lake and close up nearly all of its American operations in Washington state. The company reportedly made the announcement on Friday.
“Due to the budget directives, Mitsubishi Aircraft will close its overseas locations and consolidate activities at its headquarters in Nagoya, Japan,” company spokesman Jeff Dronen said via email to the Seattle Times. “This will impact the majority of our employees in the United States.”
Mitsubishi’s headquarters in Renton will also close.
The four aircraft that had undergone testing in Moses Lake will remain at the Grant County International Airport and the fifth SpaceJet aircraft that was set to arrive will stay in Japan.
Dronen told the Seattle Times that a small crew of Mitsubishi staff will maintain the aircraft while in storage. A move that one local official believes is a sign that Mitsubishi’s Moses Lake test program isn’t completely scrapped for good.
“Mitsubishi has become a port of our community and we are support them any way they need at whatever pace they decide,” Grant County International Airport Director Rich Mueller told iFIBER ONE News.
Reportedly, Mitsubishi is not formally cancelling its SpaceJet program, but the Seattle Times believes that its future is in serious doubt. Mitsubishi has not stated if or when test flights would resume.
iFIBER ONE News also asked Mueller about the impact Mitsubishi’s stoppage of testing would have on other local partners.
“I believe it will have a ripple effect,” Mueller said. But to what degree, Mueller could not specify.
The announcement comes after the technology juggernaut announced an overall loss of $275 million dollars at the end of its fiscal year in March 2020.
A specific timeline as to when Mitsubishi will fold its testing program in Moses Lake has is unknown.
(1) comment
Another one BITES the dust ... Remember this is all worth it --- especially if you work the Government and are get paid whether you work or NOT!!! (But don't call it a HANDOUT because they worked to get their job -- Everyone else -- yeah businesses just had no requirements to hire NON ESSENTIAL HUMANS...)
This just keeps getting better and better and better..
