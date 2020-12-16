This week, the Spokesman-Review reported that commercial operations have begun at Avista Utilities and Clearway Energy Group’s Rattlesnake Flat wind farm in Lind. Construction on the wind farm project began in April 2020.
The 160-megawatt farm has 57 wind turbines that generate enough power to electrify nearly 40,000 homes, according to the Spokesman-Review. The turbines provide power to Avista’s transmission grid that is part of the 20-year power purchase agreement between it and San Francisco-based Clearway Energy Corp.
Avista Corp. CEO Dennis Vermillion welcomed the start of the wind farm’s operations during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday.
“We knew the timing was right for this project for Avista because it captured lower turbine prices and all the federal and state tax benefits, which of course is a big benefit to our customers,” Vermillon said. “Market changes, including reductions in the cost of wind power facilities and the tax incentives, really have combined to make this an excellent time to acquire long-term output from cost-effective wind resources,” the Spokesman-Review quoted from the Zoom.
The Rattlesnake Flat project created 250 jobs, including 10 employees who will maintain and operate the wind farm full-time.
Officials say the project resulted in a $12-million investment into the local economy and is expected to generate $350,000 annually.
The Spokesman-Review reports that the project will foster $1.5 million in property tax revenue during its first year of existence and will generate $700,000 annually over the next three decades.
