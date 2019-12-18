OTHELLO - Othello is reportedly set to become king of potato production on an international scale.
Earlier in the year, iFIBER ONE News reported on announcement of the McCain Foods expansion project and now we know how much extra potato production that will equate to.
The Capital Press reports that in 2021, McCain Foods’s new facility will produce nearly 400 million pounds of potatoes a year at the Othello plant. According to the Capital Press, the Othello plant will have a production capacity of between 1.3 billion to 1.4 billion pounds of frozen potato products.
The plant’s expansion was reportedly prompted by a need to keep up with increased demand as a result of McDonald’s expanding its all-day breakfast menu.
The push for more spuds will make Othello the world's largest producer of potatoes, according to the Capital Press.
