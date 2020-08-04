It’s likely a tale she’ll tell for the rest of her life. 18-year-old Gia Fuda of Maple Valley continues to recover at a Monroe hospital days after she was found by rescuers in the woods near Stevens Pass. Gia’s harrowing ordeal started with a trip over Stevens Pass on July 24. KING 5 reports that Fuda was last seen getting coffee on July 24; her car was then found abandoned and out of gas. Just before embarking on her eight-day journey alone in the woods, Gia told her parents she got out of her car and used her cell phone in an attempt to try and call for help, but got lost.
“There’s no reception up there, so she was going to get reception or help. She got down the road and got up into forest the trees, and the woods thinking she could get to a bridge and got turned around up there,” her father, Bob Fuda told KING 5.
Gia’s parents describe their initial interaction with their daughter after spending eight days in the elements.
“It was almost not real, we're crying ‘Gia how are you doing?’ and she's like ‘I'm fine.” I'm like are you kidding me?” her mother, Kristin Fuda told KING 5.
“She's doing amazing, after eight days of no food, eating berries up there... she said she was eating berries. She's an amazingly strong girl," Bob told the Seattle news station.
Gia parent’s say she drank water from a creek and spent most of the time walking around and praying.
Her folks say she was scratched up and dehydrated, but did not sustain an major medical problems.
“She's like, 'I'm fine nothing's broken.' She's mentally tough and now we've found out she's physically tough," her parents told KING 5.
According to KING 5, Gia still wants to attend school in the fall, but her family says they’re reevaluating that intent until they know Gia’s fully recovered. Gia’s parents told KING 5 that they’re grateful to have her home safe and say if she wants to go on any longer drives, they’ll take her.
It's great that she was found.
Amen praise the Lord!
