WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.
“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said at a news conference, responding to a question about whether he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”
Trump has been pressing a monthslong campaign against mail-in voting this November by tweeting and speaking out critically about the practice. More states are encouraging mail-in voting to keep voters safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The president, who uses mail-in voting himself, has tried to distinguish between states that automatically send mail ballots to all registered voters and those, like Florida, that send them only to voters who request a mail ballot.
Trump has baselessly claimed widespread mail voting will lead to massive fraud. The five states that routinely send mail ballots to all voters have seen no significant fraud.
Trump on Wednesday appeared to suggest that if states got “rid of” the unsolicited mailing of ballots there would be no concern about fraud or peaceful transfers of power.
“You’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer frankly,” Trump said. “There’ll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control, you know it, and you know, who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else.”
It’s unlikely that any chaos in states with universal mail-in voting will cause the election result to be inaccurately tabulated, as Trump has suggested.
The five states that already have such balloting have had time to ramp up their systems, while four states newly adopting it — California, New Jersey, Nevada and Vermont — have not. Washington, D.C., is also newly adopting it.
Of those nine states, only Nevada is a battleground, worth six electoral votes and likely to be pivotal only in a national presidential deadlock.
California, New Jersey, Vermont and D.C. are overwhelmingly Democratic and likely to be won by that party’s nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.
(4) comments
He's not committing to losing, that's all I read.
Apeshit or trumpus dumbus, what're your broken, ignorant, and lazy thoughts?
Mussolini, Ceaucescu, and others have discovered why elections are the preferred way to change leaders. All the LARPer militiamen and internet tough guys will melt away the moment it gets serious and a few are arrested or worse. Sad to see it come to this - as I have seen several coups and coup attempts, etc. overseas. You don't want this to happen, folks. Romantic heroic fantasies have their place in novels and films.
What an exciting time to be alive. I remember when the Berlin wall came down and the USSR collapsed. The failure of their communist state is directly attributed to the socialism aspect of state controlled community property. Very much like the direction we are headed in our country. We are on the brink of a revolution that will be of greater significance than the fall of communism.
Our fine leader is quietly gearing up. The Troops are coming home and Not because our business in the middle east is finished but because of the looming anarchy within our own boarders. The protests of portland, Seattle and new York are only a glimpse into the lawlessness we are gonna face around election time.
There is a silver lining though. When martial law is declared and we are living like Nazi Germany, those protesters with masks known as antifa and BLM will be shot in the streets. It will be a much needed cleansing.
HAIL TO THE CHEIF!
#law+order=progress Trump2020
thought about posting some 1/2 ass words, but ITS RAINING IN BIG EPHRATA !!!! I think i will set on porch and listen to it. quality time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.