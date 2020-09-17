BRIDGEPORT - In a report written by KXLY, it states that a person could technically be charged for breaking Washington state’s apple quarantine. However, Washington’s Department of Agriculture says it’s never pursued charges against anyone for violation of the quarantine.
Washington state’s Democratic governor is being balked at by some after delivering apples infected with apple maggots to Bridgeport and Omak last week. The governor's offering was a gesture of goodwill to those devastated by wildfires.
The governor got the apples from the governor’s mansion in Thurston County, an area under apple-maggot quarantine unbeknownst to him.
Apple maggots are a threat to fruit and can taint fruit in non-quarantine areas if they are not disposed of properly.
Douglas County officials recently asked the public for help some of the apples Inslee delivered.
Violating the apple quarantine is considered a misdemeanor punishable by $1,000 and/or up to 90 days in jail. But, the state agricultural department told KXLY it prefers to educate those found in violation.
“Violation is technically a misdemeanor, but to my knowledge we have never pursued charges against someone for violation of the quarantine,” said Hector Castro, Communications Director for the WSDA, in an email to KXLY. “Our practice is to educate them and inform them of the quarantine. In most cases, that is enough.”
Inslee publicly expressed regret over his mistake.
"The other morning before I went to Eastern Washington, Trudy and I picked some apples off our tree at the Capitol residence to take as a gesture to the people to let them know in Bridgeport and Malden that they are not alone. Obviously we regret that mistake and we hope and people's awareness is raised by this," Inslee stated during a press conference on Thursday.
Inslee says he and his wife will donated to food banks in wildfire-stricken areas.
(3) comments
What happened to that leftist chant "No one is above the law"? 🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗
You know that big white and black sign you passed? How could the governor not know this? Oh to focused on “climate change” and “Trump bad”. Get your head out of your as*.
Oh fun, another law with no teeth. Let's pass some more, legislature!
