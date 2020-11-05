The Capital Press reports that the Washington State Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Thursday that farmworkers entitled to overtime pay; the ruling wipes out a longstanding exemption for agriculture from the state’s minimum wage law.
Washington is now the second state in America to grant overtime pay to farmworkers.
Laborers working overtime will earn time-and-a-half pay after exceeding 40 hours of work.
The ruling was prompted by the lawsuit, Martinez-Cuevas and Aguilar v. DeRuyter Brothers Dairy, according to an article written by the Capital Press. Litigation was filed by two staff members at the Yakima County dairy farm.
(7) comments
Unemployed citizens still will not want to do manuel labor. Even the unemployed feel hard days work in beneath them especially them lazy conservative ones. A bunch of low lifes.
finally no more getting rich of the backs of unskilled workers..as always joe consumer will bear the brunt increased cost..
Price of groceries just went up.
Sucks to be on a fixed income.
Wonder how many farmers will find a new career?
Great news for Americans complaining illegals come to still their jobs . Now Americans have no excuse not to take back those jobs illegals stold from them. I can see it now Americans lining up to work 60 hours in 100 degree weather for minimum wage but with overtime now. Great time to be an unemployed American.
Great ruling. Now the WA State Farmers receiving free money from the Federal Government (subsidies aka welfare - $46 billion in 2020 alone) will have to share it with the people who actually allow them to maintain their farms and claim that free money.
Now Americans will want to work on farms.
Sounds fair to me. Expect to see the price of food go up accordingly. OR, more automation.
