CASHMERE - The Capital Press reports that Crunch Pak, an apple processing plant in Cashmere, will dish out $200,000 to settle an environmental lawsuit after it was accused of avoiding stormwater system upgrades. In addition to the monetary settlement, the Capital Press reports that the plant will upgrade its stormwater treatment protocols.
The apple slicer and packer will pay $150,000 to the Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment which will reportedly appropriate the money towards improving water quality in the Columbia River and some of its tributaries. The group plans to invest in projects that will ultimately benefit the Wenatchee, Chelan, Columbia, Methow and Okanogan rivers.
The company will also pay another $45,700 to the Columbia Riverkeeper environmental group to cover its litigation expenses and any other costs associated with it.
The 2018 complaint alleged that the company intentionally avoided upgrading its stormwater system for profit purposes, resulting in pollutants to be discharged into the Wenatchee River, violating its Clean Water Act permit.
The Capital Press reports that the lawsuit stated that Crunch Pak surpassed federal limits for copper, zinc and turbidity from 2010 to 2018.
