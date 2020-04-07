According to Business Insider, economists say our coronavirus-caused economic downturn differs drastically from the fall of the market in 2008. Heidi Shierholz, director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute says Americans are spending more money than they did over a decade ago.
Shierholz says “people were actually less wealthy than they thought they had been” due to the instant loss of value on their biggest investment when the $8 trillion housing market collapsed. This time around, she tells Business Insider that spending power hasn’t faded the way it did back then.
Shierholz and other economists believe there will be a surge in consumer spending resulting in a probable V-shaped recovery, the quickest rebound of them all. In 2008, we saw a U-shaped recovery.
Business Insider reported on a blog written by Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors on March 26. Shah writes that the government’s $2 trillion relief package has bettered the odds of a speedy recovery. Shah writes that legislators “have the power to make this recession one of the briefest,” by channeling stimulus at the most compromised areas of our economy.
Shierholz says lawmakers should know that state and local governments were a strain on the economy, which is why federal aid should also be channeled to help them recover as quickly as possible.
Business Insider reports that other economists believe America’s delayed public health response to coronavirus could be the biggest deterrent for a rapid rebound. Some predict a W-shaped recovery which signifies a second crash.
(1) comment
Time will tell if they are correct or other analysts are correct. I find their findings suspicious due to the fact that in 2008 the economy was not stopped DEAD in the water for months.. Housing took a hit but jobs did not.. The economy was still turning and jobs were being created and filled .. This time around people are out of work with NO money coming in (well except Government employees are still sucking everyone dry) so I do not see how they are supporting their conclusions but ehhh it's another analysis..
The longer this goes on though the harder it will be to recover from this as people permanently loose and bankruptcies start occurring left and right. All disposable income and available capital are being used to pay reoccurring debts right now. It's going to be hard to have a recovery if you are left attempting to make back payments..
