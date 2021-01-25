Republican 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse is getting some blowback from local Republican groups after casting a vote in favor of impeaching former Republican President Donald Trump. Chairs of Republican groups in Grant, Adams, and Douglas counties sent a formal letter to Newhouse asking him to resign.
According to a story published by KIMA, the letter stated the following:
“Representative Newhouse,
As an elected official, you are placed in office by a vote of the people. It is your sworn duty as an elected official to represent the people accordingly. When a representative fails to represent the people, the people must respond.
The Republican County Chairmen, in the 4th Congressional District, condemn your vote to impeach our sitting Republican President. Impeachment is reserved exclusively for “High Crimes and Misdemeanors”, neither of which existed in this case. Without due process, witnesses or evidence, your vote to impeach endorses and perpetuates another abuse of the impeachment process.
Obviously, you did not sufficiently consult with those you are elected to represent. Based on our received emails, texts and phone communications, the majority of your constituents in the 4th Congressional District Republican party felt betrayed by your vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump. Your defense of your impeachment vote is not adequate for the charge. It is impossible to defend the indefensible. You have promoted your own personal agenda, with complete disregard to the citizens who elected you in the Fourth Congressional District of Washington.
After fielding hundreds of calls, emails and messages, we the County Chairmen of Grant, Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Adams, and Douglas Counties, now question your ability to act in a manner that represents the values of the Fourth Congressional District's constituents.
Though your service to the 4th congressional district has not gone unappreciated, your vote for impeachment was blatantly against the voters’ wishes. As a result, an overwhelming majority of our county constituents are calling for your resignation as our Congressional Representative.”
Newhouse has not publicly acknowledged the letter.