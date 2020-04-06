According to real-time data released Monday afternoon, confirmed coronavirus recoveries are outpacing COVID-19 virus-related deaths 2-to-1.
According to real-time stats published by the John Hopkins University Resource Center, of the 362,759 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 10,781 people have died and 19,346 have recovered from coronavirus.
The data is apparently somewhat skewed, because many parts of the U.S. aren’t recording recoveries, according to the John Hopkins Resource Center data.
Worldwide, coronavirus recoveries outpace deaths 4-to-1, according to John Hopkins University. Of the over 1.3 million cases, 276,259 people have recovered from the disease and 74,476 people have died.
