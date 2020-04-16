If you’ve driven through a construction area and noticed people working on homes, they’re not defying the state’s non-essential business order.
In the Paradise Flats area at the north end of Quincy, building continues on some homes. City officials say that’s because contractors are legally obligated to complete a certain building phase to prevent structural damage caused by the elements.
City leaders say exposed wooden framing, roofs and trusses need to be sealed. Exposure to the elements could result in warping, rot and mold.
However, Chelan and Douglas counties have taken things a step further by allowing residential construction on pre-existing home sales to fully continue until completion. As of Tuesday, following a conversation with Grant County Commissioner Cindy Carter, Grant County remains opposed to the idea of approving such an ordinance for fear of backlash from the state government.
He tewk yer job?
Screw it, just do it anyway. Inslee never gave a crap about the good side of the state so why would he start now?
Yeah what he said x 2!!
