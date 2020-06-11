CONNELL - The Department of Corrections has put a medium security prison on restricted movement due to a coronavirus outbreak at the complex.
The Coyote Ridge Corrections Center (CRCC) has 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff, including four in Correctional Worker Core training. 71 prisoners have contracted the virus and 33 of them who have not yet recovered are in isolation. As of Wednesday, 1,815 people are on quarantine.
Additional custody and health services staff have been summoned to the complex to care for patients incarcerated at the facility.
“Due to the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the limited access to emergency medical services and hospital care nearby, the Department of Corrections has directed CRCC to implement restricted movement throughout Medium Security Complex (MSC),” said Corrections Secretary Stephen Sinclair. “The health and safety of Corrections staff, the incarcerated individuals, and the citizens in the community remains our top priority.”
