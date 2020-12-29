MOSES LAKE - He’s 60-years-old, but that doesn’t matter to Tom Jackson of Moses Lake.
The phrase, ‘going the distance’ is something Jackson lives by whether he realizes it, or not.
The retired family medicine/urgent care physician accomplished the ‘unthinkable’ to most this summer after completing a 340-mile run in six days and six hours.
Jackson says he put his physical capabilities to the test during the “Heart of the South” endurance run in June 2020. Jackson says his journey spanned from West Memphis, Arkansas through Tennessee, into Mississippi, Alabama, and ended in west Georgia.
“We met at the finish in Georgia, then rode a bus to the start. The race is completely unsupported, you have to find your own food, etc. The race director didn’t give us the route until the night before, he emailed us a gpx file.”
Despite his uncanny ability to run long distances, Tom says his Heart of the South adventure was no ‘run in the park.’
“If a runner couldn’t continue they could call for a ride, but it could take up to 36 hours for them to come for you. So, we really were on our own pretty much. I would take short cat naps, usually on the stoop of a church or in a flower bed or sometimes in a gravel driveway.”
At one point, a passerby assumed Jackson was in peril when he was found sleeping in the weeds on his route.
“I was sleeping in the weeds in the middle of the night one time. Right after I got up to go an ambulance pulled up. A passing driver saw me and I guess thought I’d been hit by a car.”
But Tom’s interesting encounters with locals didn’t stop there.
“The race was along roads, people, including police, would stop and ask what I was up to and offer me a ride which of course I couldn’t accept, or give me bottles of water. I ran out of water a couple times, and once had to look for food in some dumpsters when I got to a remote area in Alabama after stores were closed. Got most of my food from Dollar General stores and gas stations.”
Upon finishing the endurance run, Tom discovered he had finished 5th out of 72 runners.
“It was hot and humid, really hard, but an incredible experience.”
As to what motivated Tom to take on the incredibly long run, Tom says he wanted to see how far his body would let him go.
“I think it’s just exploring what’s possible for me.”
Tom described his weekly training regimen.
"I don’t run a ton of miles. Usually 30-50 a week, build up to 120 a week before a race. Longest training runs are 30 miles."
Two years earlier, Tom ran a 153-mile race in Greece. The race stretched from Acropolis in Athens to the statue of King Leonidas in Sparta.
Well done Sir!
It's truly amazing what the human mind, body and spirit can accomplish. Really awesome read
