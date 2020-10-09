EPHRATA - Ephrata Mayor Bruce Reim has appointed Kurt Adkinson as the city’s next police chief.
Adkinson’s appointment is pending the completion of an extensive background investigation, according to City Administrator Mike Warren.
Adkinson began his law enforcement career in 1995 with the Washington State Patrol, where he worked his way up to sergeant in 2003 and lieutenant in 2018. He spent the past 17 years with the state patrol assigned in the Moses Lake area and has worked a number of assignments including academy instructor, Executive Protection Detail for the governor, criminal investigations sergeant and lieutenant and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement sergeant. Adkinson retired from the state patrol in June.
Adkinson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Puget Sound and earned his Secondary Education Teaching credentials from Eastern Washington University.
“Throughout his career, Kurt has received several awards and honors from the state patrol and the community he has served,” Warren stated. “In addition, he has developed good working relationships with leaders of the law enforcement agencies in Grant County and looks forward to continuing those affiliations. He and his wife, Theresa, are excited about this opportunity and being involved with the citizens of Ephrata."
Adkinson will replace Warren as chief. Warren was appointed city administrator after Wes Crago left the position last year. Ephrata police Capt. Eric Koch had been serving as interim chief and was also a finalist for the position.
(6) comments
So why did retire in the first place?
He is a double dipper
Excellent choice -- kudos to the new Chief!
I've worked for more than 23 years. Can I retire with a public pension?
No u suck
sounds good
Ok so what's his views on the second amendment?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.