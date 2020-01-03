ROYAL CITY - A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for Jan. 24 to celebrate the completion of the Red Rock Elementary modernization project in Royal City.
The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. at the school, located at 901 Ahlers Road. Community members are invited to join district officials and staff to tour the school.
January 24 also marks three years to the date that students returned to Red Rock Elementary following flooding, caused by a burst water pipe, that resulted in significant damage. The school was closed for about two weeks as thousands of gallons of water was released through the ceiling and onto the ground floor.
Royal School District received funds from both flood insurance and state matching funds that allowed the district to cover the $16 million modernization project without seeking a construction bond, according to Superintendent Roger Trail.
“I want to express my gratitude to the entire Royal community for supporting our schools,” Red Rock Principal David Andra stated. “After near three years of planning and construction, we are preparing to fully occupy the entire school building. I am very proud of the updates we have made to our school and am excited to celebrate with our students, staff and families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.