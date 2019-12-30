WENATCHEE - The countdown to the new year will commence again at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee. Since 2014, Pybus hosts an annual New Year’s Eve celebration at its market on N. Worthen Street on Wenatchee’s eastside.
The annual event features live music, family activities, children’s gifts and an “apple drop,” which pays homage to the Times Square ball drop in New York City. The apple was constructed by WVC instructors and students in 2014. The apple weighs 25 pounds and measures around give feet high. This year, the apple will drop at both 9p.m. in observance of East Coast Time and midnight Pacific Time.
The Pybus New Year’s celebration begins at 7p.m.
