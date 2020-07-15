MOSES LAKE - Rite Aid locations in Ephrata and Moses Lake will begin offering COVID-19 testing beginning Thursday.
The two drive-thru testing sites will offer self-swab nasal tests that will be overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. The tests are available at no cost to anyone age 18 and over, according to a company press release. The tests are available for all adults, regardless if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government-issued identification and pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule an appointment.
Testing appointments are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Moses Lake Rite Aid is located at 500 S. Pioneer Way. In Ephrata, the store is located at 250 Basin St. SW.
Rite Aid partners with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites. BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing.
Hey, anyone know if there is a blood test yet? I heard that there was 2 blood tests that can check if you HAVE it and if you have HAD it. Anyone know anything about this?
There are blood tests available to test for CoronaVirus Anti-bodies.. I don't know if they are available in this area or not.. Obviously they are more expensive than a cotton swab stuck up your nose which is why they aren't as common as the swabby..
One more place I'm not shopping once all these infected people start showing up. See, democrats, how adulting works? You get to decide because you have free will. You don't have to do what the government (which is a noun) says is best for you against your protestations.
