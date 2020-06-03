PATERSON - A Ritzville man died in a rollover wreck Tuesday evening on state Route 221 in Benton County.
Thomas J. Pattock, 64, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 221, about a mile north of Paterson. At about 5 p.m., the semi-truck went off the road, causing the vehicle to roll, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers say Pattock died at the scene.
Pattock was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
No other vehicles were involved, according to the state patrol. State troopers continue to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.