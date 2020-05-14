TROUTDALE - Grayson Morris, accused of killing his father Thursday morning in Ritzville, has been booked into an Oregon jail for attempted murder and robbery in connection to a chase and shooting with law enforcement east of Portland.
The 26-year-old was released from an area hospital Thursday afternoon and booked into Multnomah County jail on four counts of first-degree attempted murder, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count each of first-degree robbery, felony eluding and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Morris reportedly arrived at his father’s home in the 100 block of Seventh Avenue in Ritzville in a stolen Ford Escape, according to Ritzville police.
Morris allegedly entered the home and proceeded to his father’s bedroom and shot his father, Douglas Morris, multiple times with a rifle as he slept.
Douglas Morris died at the scene.
Police say Grayson Morris fled the home in the stolen vehicle and was considered armed and dangerous.
At about 10:30 a.m., Oregon State troopers located the stolen SUV heading westbound at a high rate of speed on Interstate 84 near Hood River. Morris reportedly continued west, firing multiple shots during the pursuit, stopping several times and exchanging gunfire with police.
State troopers eventually used spike strips on the SUV, which Morris allegedly abandoned before carjacking another vehicle.
Troopers conducted a PIT maneuver on the vehicle near Troutdale and his car went off the road. Morris was injured during the incident and was treated at a local hospital before being booked into jail.
No law enforcement officers were injured.
