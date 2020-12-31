MONITOR - On Thursday, Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris released the identity and cause of death of the body found on the Wenatchee River bank in Monitor on Sunday, December 27.
The deceased person’s fingerprints were used for identification leading investigators to discover that the body belonged to 60-year-old Terry Lee Ray of Wenatchee.
The coroner learned that Ray moved out of the Christopher House in mid-November, stating he was going to live in Cashmere. The Christopher House provides a home-like environment for those with developmental disabilities and/or mental illness.
Harris says Ray’s body was in the water for about two weeks and autopsy results show cause of death as fresh water drowning. At this time there is no evidence of foul play.
May God please give this man the peace he needs.
