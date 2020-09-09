HYAK - Rock blasting closures will resume this week on Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass.
The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are scheduled to conduct the first controlled rock blast Wednesday night and Thursday. During rock blasting, the eastbound lanes of I-90 will be closed near Price Creek (milepost 63) and westbound lanes closed near Easton (milepost 70) at 6:30 p.m. The closures will last up to an hour, according to WSDOT.
Crews will remove debris from the road and shoulders, inspect the slopes for stability and safety before reopening I-90 following the rock blasting.
Contracting crews are planning between five and eight blasts over the next two months.
Rock blasting is part of the next phase of the I-90 Snoqualmie Pass East project to widen a six-mile stretch of I-90 from four to six lanes and improve reliability and safety between the Cabin Creek interchange and West Easton interchange, according to WSDOT.
The multi-year project is funded by the 2015 Connecting Washington funding package and is scheduled to be completed in 2025.
