ROYAL CITY - Royal City-based Cascade Organic Flour has donated 21 tons of organic whole wheat flour to Second Harvest to help residents in need in eastern Washington.
Second Harvest on Tuesday sent a semi-truck to pick up the four donation at the Cascade Organic Flour mill/warehouse in Royal City.
“Cascade Organic Flour is pleased to be able to donate this truckload of our flour to 2nd Harvest, as we know that it is very much needed right now and we wanted to do something to respond rapidly to help those in need,” stated company CEO Justin Brown.
Second Harvest plans to quickly distribute the donation to various food banks across eastern Washington.
Cascade Organic Flour is a family-owned producer of organic flour, organic wheat, organic dry edible beans and other organic crops.
