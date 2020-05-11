ROYAL CITY - Cascade Organic Flour in Royal City recently donated another 21 tons of flour to Second Harvest to help feed people in need in eastern and central Washington.
After a 21-ton donation of flour to Second Harvest in Spokane last month, Second Harvest in the Tri-Cities sent a truck on May 7 to pick up another 21 tons of organic whole wheat flour from Cascade Organic Flour’s warehouse in Royal City.
Second Harvest plans to distribute the flour to various food banks in eastern and central Washington.
“Cascade Organic Flour is pleased to be able to donate another truckload of our flour to 2nd Harvest, as we know the demands on food banks are continuing to increase during these challenging times, and we want to make a significant and sustained effort to respond to help those in need,” state company owner and CEO Justin Brown.
Cascade Organic Flour is a family-owned producer of organic flour, organic wheat, organic dry edible beans and other organic crops.
