ROYAL CITY - The Harvest Foods grocery store in Royal City sold a winning scratch ticket to one lucky person last week.
Identified as ‘Pabo F..” the lottery winner claimed his winning scratch ticket on Dec. 4.
Pablo won the $30,000 jackpot on the scratch game, ‘Spicy Crossword Tripler.’
Pablo’s odds of winning were 1 in nearly 500,000.
(1) comment
🎄Feliz Navidad
Próspero año y felicidad🌵
That’s just righteous and awesome Pablo
God bless
