ROYAL CITY - Royal City’s Harvest Foods grocery store was the subject of public scrutiny last week amid accusations that it was “price gouging.” Royal City Harvest Foods Manager Josh Fanning admitted that at one point, smaller toilet paper rolls were being sold at $1.49 per roll and larger toilet paper rolls were priced at $2.49 per roll.
“We have a situation here, we’re getting blamed for gouging, that’s not our intention,” Fanning said. “We ordered over 100 cases of toilet papers to get from now until Wednesday, we received 10 cases, we had to make a decision.”
Fanning says the rolls were priced the way were to prevent hoarding after only receiving a fraction of what the store ordered initially.
“The point was not for us to make an extra $100, the point is to make sure people decide whether they need toilet paper or not," he said.
To avoid further scrutiny and avoid hoarding, the store is now holding all its current toilet paper inventory in storage. Store management says anyone who is in dire need of toilet paper can ask a manager for it and they will be given four rolls for free.
Fanning told iFIBER ONE News when the store gets more toilet paper inventory this Wednesday, there will be a limit of one multi-roll toilet paper package per person moving forward.
(2) comments
Lol....I remember the cheese and peanut butter!
being the dog i am, i usually pee in the edge of the yard, neibors got used to it. As for the throne, i have rolls of tp. When that expires, i have amassed a decent collection of Seattle newspapers, couple new york times also. I keep the comics incase i get a pet myna bird-line the cage-keep the bird entertained this way- The front pages however- well if you rub the paper between your hands- it softens the paper up quite nicely before usage. off topic- any one elsemiss those free blocks of goverment cheese they used to hand out? - back when Jimmy Carter was pres-- lol.
