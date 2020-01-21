ROYAL CITY - A Royal City man accused of shooting and killing his father will undergo an evaluation to determine if he lacked the mental capacity at the time he allegedly committed the crime.
Jonathan Torres, 22, was previously found competent to stand trial on charges first-degree murder with an alternate of second-degree murder, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree attempted unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer. Torres remains jailed on $1 million bail.
A defense expert with the Department of Social and Health Services has been appointed to complete the diminished capacity evaluation. The evaluation will be conduct at the jail, according to court records.
Torres was arrested early in the morning on Nov. 28 after his father, 58-year-old Jesus Torres Flores, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the back of his head in an SUV outside the Torres’ residence in Royal City, according to court records.
Torres’ mother reportedly told his sister over the phone that Torres had shot his father. His mother told investigators Jesus Torres Flores was talking about Christ as they were driving near Mardon when she heard a gunshot.
The mother continued to drive to the Juniper Circle home and reportedly told investigators she did not have any discussion with her son about what happened, according to court records.
After the sister called 911, police located Jonathan Torres on nearby Camelia Street in Royal City. A deputy used a Taser on Torres during the arrest as Torres allegedly fought with police. Torres allegedly grabbed ahold of a deputy’s rifle during the fight.
Torres’ attorney previously claimed Torres has no recollection of the shooting and has “difficulty understanding basic information,” according to court records.
