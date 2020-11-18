EPHRATA - A Royal City man is accused of robbing two Moses Lake businesses on Tuesday afternoon before leading police on a pursuit Tuesday night where he fired multiple shots, injuring one deputy.
At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jesus Torres, reportedly robbed two businesses on West Broadway Avenue, pointing a firearm at the clerk at both locations and demanding cash.
Torres was not wearing a mask and was easily identified by Moses Lake police.
Just before midnight, law enforcement located Torres on state Route 282 heading into Ephrata, according to the sheriff’s office. Torres continued onto Basin Street where he reportedly began shooting at pursuing officers. One bullet pierced the sheet metal of a deputy’s patrol vehicle, striking the deputy in the foot. Another sheriff’s office vehicle was damaged by gunfire.
Moses Lake police say Torres was armed with an AR15-type rifle and a handgun, and fired both during the pursuit.
The pursuit ended at state Route 17 and Road 19 just outside of Soap Lake after a deputy performed a PIT maneuver, causing Torres’ vehicle to spin out into a field. Torres reportedly tired to run but was quickly arrested.
Torres was booked into Grant County Jail for first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, felony eluding and other charges.
(2) comments
Where's his covid mask? He wasn't following Inslee's tyranny, so where's the charges for that?
Great job now how about Grant County judges keep him locked up. Step up or step down
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.